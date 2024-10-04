AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 439.50 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 440.50 ($5.89). 441,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 779,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 443 ($5.93).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.95) to GBX 410 ($5.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,202.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 441.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 384.02.

In related news, insider Julie Chakraverty purchased 17,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 431 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of £74,929.35 ($100,226.52). Also, insider Fiona Clutterbuck purchased 4,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 450 ($6.02) per share, with a total value of £19,912.50 ($26,635.23). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,918 shares of company stock worth $9,529,400. Insiders own 29.60% of the company's stock.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

