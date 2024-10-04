Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.31, but opened at $99.20. Albemarle shares last traded at $99.18, with a volume of 753,518 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Albemarle Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 239.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 392.6% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

