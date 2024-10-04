Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 673.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 175,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 166,009 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 210,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $45.48.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

