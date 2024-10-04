Algert Global LLC Acquires 105,593 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 831.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,593 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -978.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADMA. Mizuho raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $408,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,290.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $408,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 449,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

