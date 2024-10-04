Algert Global LLC Acquires 11,776 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.15% of Universal Technical Institute worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $15.41 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $1,192,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

