Algert Global LLC Buys 1,860 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.75.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at $453,211,473.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $223.51 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $277.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.14 and a 200 day moving average of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.95 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

