Algert Global LLC Buys 2,692 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SAM stock opened at $281.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.40 and a twelve month high of $383.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.27 and a 200 day moving average of $283.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Read More

