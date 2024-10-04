Algert Global LLC Decreases Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,623 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.05% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KOS. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,331,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 729,148 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,328,000 after purchasing an additional 258,460 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $1,733,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $20,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:KOS opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.42. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $7.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

KOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on KOS

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.