Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,030 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.15% of Veritex worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 1,302.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 363,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Veritex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.37. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About Veritex

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.