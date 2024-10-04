Algert Global LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 116.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,234 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.15% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of HE opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.54. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

