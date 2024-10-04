Algert Global LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 519.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,714,000 after buying an additional 4,990,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after buying an additional 4,309,611 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,312,000 after buying an additional 2,400,592 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 30.0% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,757,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,696,000 after buying an additional 2,249,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 0.3 %

RVMD opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $48.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at $877,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $97,951.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,221 shares of company stock worth $3,001,637 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

