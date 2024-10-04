Algert Global LLC Increases Stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRIFree Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,393 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Enviri worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviri by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,330,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enviri by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,446,000 after purchasing an additional 249,181 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Enviri by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,908,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Enviri by 11.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,823,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after buying an additional 383,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enviri by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

NVRI stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $785.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.19. Enviri Co. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

