Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 815.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,484 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Everi by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 4.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Everi by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRI. B. Riley lifted their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,570.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 588,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,367.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.15. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

