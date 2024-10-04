Algert Global LLC Invests $1.60 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,709 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,174,000 after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,442 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after buying an additional 377,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after buying an additional 237,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BJ opened at $85.61 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $921,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,413,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $921,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,413,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,946,288. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

