Algert Global LLC Lowers Stock Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,590 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,331,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 13.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accel Entertainment

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $313,821.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,647,939.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $49,409.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,196,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,397,382.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,681 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $313,821.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,647,939.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,198 shares of company stock worth $1,297,845 over the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $953.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $309.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

