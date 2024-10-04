Algert Global LLC Purchases 258 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 59,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 137.2% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,758.74 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,401.01 and a 12-month high of $1,899.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,750.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,759.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

