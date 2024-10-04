Algert Global LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dropbox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 141,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Dropbox by 656.4% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 54,849 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $60,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 485,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,827,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $60,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 485,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,827,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $8,824,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,658,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,952 shares of company stock worth $11,642,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX opened at $25.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

