Algert Global LLC Purchases New Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 166,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vir Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $90,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $997.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 612.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

