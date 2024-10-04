Algert Global LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,246,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,874,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 260,946 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 890,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 627,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,027,000 after buying an additional 51,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 530,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,680,946.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,063.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $2,062,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,880.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,680,946.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,063.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,892 shares of company stock worth $12,134,665. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $74.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The company had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PRCT. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

