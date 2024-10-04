Algert Global LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,990.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 57,928 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 42.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $908,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,480,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at $110,423,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AGO opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.32. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.17%. The company’s revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

