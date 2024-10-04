Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$24.00 and last traded at C$7.16, with a volume of 1250498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48. The stock has a market cap of C$5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of C$819.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$851.84 million. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4865591 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 163.64%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

