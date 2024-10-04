Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,756,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,731,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,595,000 after purchasing an additional 235,335 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 363.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 632,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after buying an additional 495,935 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 238.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,002,000 after buying an additional 38,187 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $33.26.
Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems
In related news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 10,017,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $232,001,015.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,732,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,411,231.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ALGM
Allegro MicroSystems Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allegro MicroSystems
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.