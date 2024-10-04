Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Insider Simon Davis Acquires 2,879 Shares

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Davis bought 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £9,990.13 ($13,362.93).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 358.50 ($4.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,151. Allianz Technology Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 242.68 ($3.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 418 ($5.59). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 352.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 361.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.