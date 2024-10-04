Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Insider Simon Davis Acquires 2,879 Shares

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Davis bought 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £9,990.13 ($13,362.93).
Allianz Technology Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 358.50 ($4.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,151. Allianz Technology Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 242.68 ($3.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 418 ($5.59). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 352.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 361.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.18 and a beta of 0.52.
