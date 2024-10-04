Ally Financial (ALLY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY):

9/26/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/12/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $46.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ALLY stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

