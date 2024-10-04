Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 245.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 608,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,687,000 after buying an additional 432,350 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,933,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 369,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,539 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 309.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75,063 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $34.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.