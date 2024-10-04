Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of ASB Consultores LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,144,172,000 after buying an additional 4,064,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,472,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,011,412,000 after purchasing an additional 238,403 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,178,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,310,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,412,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,344,778,000 after purchasing an additional 597,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day moving average of $167.00.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

