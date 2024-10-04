Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Amarc Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$39.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

