Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $5,926,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $20,790,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 644,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $116,222,000 after purchasing an additional 133,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $181.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,549,744 shares of company stock valued at $309,400,324 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities cut Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

