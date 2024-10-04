Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lowered by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commons Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,269,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 127,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

AMZN opened at $181.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.