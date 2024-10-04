Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 215.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 162,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,702,000 after buying an additional 117,331 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 114,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,458,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 29,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $181.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.09 and a 200-day moving average of $182.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,549,744 shares of company stock valued at $309,400,324 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

