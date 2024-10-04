Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $181.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

