Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.2% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 25,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 51,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $181.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.82. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock valued at $309,400,324. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

