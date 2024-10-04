Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $265.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $185.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,420,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,800,215. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.09 and its 200 day moving average is $182.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.