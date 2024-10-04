Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

