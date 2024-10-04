American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the airline’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised American Airlines Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.15.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
