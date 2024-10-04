American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $11.36. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 21,327,542 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,169,330,000 after acquiring an additional 806,770 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,928 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,496,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 743.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 1,098,865 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

