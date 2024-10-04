American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Stock Price Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.98. 518,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 615,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

American Battery Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

Institutional Trading of American Battery Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Battery Technology stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

