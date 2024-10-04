American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Shares Up 68.6% – Time to Buy?

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 68.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.00 and last traded at $145.00. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

American Biltrite Trading Up 68.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.19.

American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Biltrite had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

