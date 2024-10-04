American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 7,287 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,579,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after buying an additional 134,292 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.59. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $64,785.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $370,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $361,499.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.