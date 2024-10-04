American Century Companies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,997 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

EVBN stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $219,170.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,071,812.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evans Bancorp Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

