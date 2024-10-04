American Century Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,501 Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,501 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Willdan Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Willdan Group by 82.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 73.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter worth $201,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Price Performance

WLDN opened at $41.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.34 million, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,065.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,065.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $5,633,723.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,585,046.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,535 shares of company stock worth $6,739,175. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Wedbush started coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

