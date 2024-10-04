American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Matrix Service worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,223,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Price Performance

MTRX opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.24. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

