American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Replimune Group worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after buying an additional 699,679 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 276,596 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. Roth Capital raised Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Replimune Group Stock Down 4.7 %

REPL stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $798.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

