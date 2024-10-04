American Century Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 78,660 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $14,020,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 908.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503,050 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $363,000.

E2open Parent Price Performance

E2open Parent stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 125.24%. The company had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETWO. UBS Group reduced their price target on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

