American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vicor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 115,966 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $841,790.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,788.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $41.24 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

