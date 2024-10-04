American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 114,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $873.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.64 million. Analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,396 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.