American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Potbelly worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 9,350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 47.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Potbelly by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Potbelly stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Potbelly Co. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $240.12 million, a P/E ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

Insider Activity at Potbelly

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 21.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme purchased 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $154,868.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,561,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,340,340.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBPB shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Potbelly Profile

(Free Report)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

