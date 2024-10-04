American Century Companies Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 92,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 15.0% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 24.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 936,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arcos Dorados from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

