American Century Companies Inc. Has $334,000 Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of FARO Technologies worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 343.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 64.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 23,195 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $341.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.25. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%.

In related news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 5,435 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $90,601.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FARO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

