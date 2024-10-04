American Century Companies Inc. Has $368,000 Position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 45.8% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVCB opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.29 million, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.22. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 4,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,655.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 4,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $25,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $303,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,162 shares of company stock valued at $128,427 in the last ninety days. 13.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

